Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY) Shares to Split on Monday, May 30th

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:WIHLY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, May 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, May 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS:WIHLY opened at $16.73 on Friday. Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ), a property company, owns, develops, rents, and manages commercial properties in the Öresund region, Sweden. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail, logistics/production, and projects and land in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. As of December 31, 2021, its property portfolio consisted of 299 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 2,143,000 square meters.

