Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.41. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NASDAQ WING traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,246. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

