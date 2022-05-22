Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.00. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE WOR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

