Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. Xometry has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $760,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $171,752.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

