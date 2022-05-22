Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Yum China by 65.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 307,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

