Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.22. Aramark posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

ARMK stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after buying an additional 2,327,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $81,387,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

