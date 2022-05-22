Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.79 million and the lowest is $84.61 million. Arco Platform posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $345.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $394.22 million, with estimates ranging from $350.85 million to $437.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

ARCE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

About Arco Platform (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.