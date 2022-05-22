Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Community Healthcare Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CHCT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 98,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.77 million, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,741,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

