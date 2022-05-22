Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $29.55. 92,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $676.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 376,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

