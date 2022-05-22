Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,874,314. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

