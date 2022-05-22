Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Itron posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

ITRI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,849 shares of company stock worth $736,533. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.