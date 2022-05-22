Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the lowest is ($1.52). Natera reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($5.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.96. 999,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,186. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

