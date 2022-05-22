Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Planet Fitness by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,889. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

