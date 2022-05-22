Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 134,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,798. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

