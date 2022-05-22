Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $73.16. 643,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

