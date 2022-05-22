Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post sales of $595.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the lowest is $562.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $527.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.