Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post sales of $595.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.00 million and the lowest is $562.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $527.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
