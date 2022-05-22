Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,160. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.