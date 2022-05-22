Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,160. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

