Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Several analysts recently commented on ETTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ETTX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.