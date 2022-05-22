Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.42 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $99.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $398.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.98 million to $402.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.39 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $418.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
