Zacks: Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $154.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.62 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $57.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $622.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.12 million to $625.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $669.32 million, with estimates ranging from $660.14 million to $678.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

