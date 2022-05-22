Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinetik.

Get Kinetik alerts:

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kinetik stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 2.98. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60.

Kinetik shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinetik (KNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.