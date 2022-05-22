Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 739,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,200. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

