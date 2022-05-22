Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.66). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

