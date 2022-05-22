Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will report $21.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $21.70 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $26.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $95.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.23 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

