Zacks: Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.17). Shopify posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.05.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $27.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.74 and its 200-day moving average is $934.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.08 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 1-year low of $308.06 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $84,008,000. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

