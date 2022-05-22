Zacks: Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report $165.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.16 million and the highest is $165.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $676.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,165,000 after purchasing an additional 827,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after purchasing an additional 316,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

