Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 540,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,818. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

