Zacks: Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.25. Upstart reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Upstart stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 23,539,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,356,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

