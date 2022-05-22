Zacks: Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will report sales of $179.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $128.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $717.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.20 million to $727.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $749.56 million, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $765.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.52 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 31.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 37.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

