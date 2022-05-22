Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 37.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $71.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

