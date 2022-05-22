Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Announce $3.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $16.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $21.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 849,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,501. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

