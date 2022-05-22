Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post $32.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.81 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $129.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $138.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.37%.

About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.