Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post $32.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.81 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $129.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $138.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.37%.
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
