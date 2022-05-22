Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.17 Million

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post $9.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the lowest is $7.87 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $12.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $39.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $42.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.26 million, with estimates ranging from $41.67 million to $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.