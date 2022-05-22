Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $87.55. 337,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,678. Exponent has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

