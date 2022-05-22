Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 82,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,503. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

