Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$2.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.76). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($4.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $9,926,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

