Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAON. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AAON by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AAON by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AAON by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,491,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 314,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.