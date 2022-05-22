Zacks: Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.85 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to announce $75.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $313.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $332.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $81,170 over the last ninety days. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

