Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will report sales of $4.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $900.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $187.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $940.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $3.37 million to $727.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of CRSP opened at $56.34 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.