Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $900.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $187.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $940.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $3.37 million to $727.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of CRSP opened at $56.34 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

