Zacks: Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will announce $53.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.95 million and the highest is $54.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.03 million to $224.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.52 million, with estimates ranging from $275.89 million to $289.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 419,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,205,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

