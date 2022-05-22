Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.26. Driven Brands reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 712,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.