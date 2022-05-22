Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 655,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,198,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,907 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

