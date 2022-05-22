Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report $34.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.16 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $132.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.59 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.86 million, with estimates ranging from $118.03 million to $161.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

