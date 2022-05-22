Zacks: Brokerages Expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) to announce $484.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.12 million. Service Properties Trust reported sales of $375.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SVC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

