Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.44 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full-year sales of $92.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Bancorp.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNTY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.