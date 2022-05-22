Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to announce $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the highest is $4.29. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $19.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $22.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $325.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

