-$0.04 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. DHT posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 300,580 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $990.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of -0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

