-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.
NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,877. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
