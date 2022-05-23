-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

CALA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

