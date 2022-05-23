-$0.15 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 3,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,535. The company has a market cap of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 over the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

